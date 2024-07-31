Touching tribute at funeral for esteemed public worker in Walpole

The funeral of a local public servant who recently passed away drew a massive tribute through the streets of Walpole Tuesday.

Dozens of vehicles lined the streets in a touching tribute to Thomas Collins, a 50-year veteran and proponent of public works in Massachusetts who recently died after a valiant battle with brain cancer.

Collins, who grew up in Chestnut Hill, dedicated his life to promoting the importance of public works, first working in Brookline and then Natick, twice serving as Interim Director of Public Works at the latter.

Collins served on pubic works councils throughout the region and held workshops on local and national levels.

Outside of his esteemed career, Collins was a loving husband, grandfather and grandfather, his wife Barbara told Boston 25.

“His wisdom was a mainstay for his family, his advice always eagerly sought out,” his obituary reads. “He never complained, even on his toughest days. He was a firm believer in ‘Don’t stress about the things you cannot change. Only worry about the things you can.’ His family finds such solace in the countless memories of the strong, wise, funny, capable, irreplaceable man Tom was.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group