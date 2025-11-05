Tom Brady reveals his new dog is a clone of his late pet

Mass. — Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has revealed that his new pit bull mix dog is a clone of one of his previous pets.

Brady’s current dog, Junie, was cloned from a blood sample of his late dog, Lua, a pit-bull mix who passed away in 2023.

According to People Magazine, Brady shared that he worked with Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that he is an investor in to clone his beloved Lua.

Brady stated that the cloning technology has given his family a ‘second chance with a clone of our beloved dog.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and left the team 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group