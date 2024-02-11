Toddler taken to hospital, Framingham apartment complex evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

FRAMINGHAM, Mass — A toddler had to be taken to the hospital when a Framingham apartment complex was evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels Saturday.

Firefighters were called to 5 & 7 Georgetown Drive at 9 a.m. for activated multiple carbon monoxide alarms, Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher announced.

Crews arrived to find “very high levels of CO due to a malfunctioning exhaust pipe,” Dutcher said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and all residents were evacuated while firefighters vented the buildings.

Residents returned to their units before 1:00 p.m., said Chief Dutcher.

“The boiler remains shut down until repairs are complete, and the City’s plumbing inspector inspects the boiler,” said Dutcher.

The building will have no hot water or heat until the boiler is fixed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group