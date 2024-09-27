‘Time for change’: Chief of Fall River Police Department agrees to step down

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The chief of the Fall River Police Department has agreed to step down and return to his prior rank of captain following years of reported problems.

City officials announced Friday that Mayor Paul Coogan and Chief Paul Gauvin have reached a mutually agreed-upon path to demote Gauvin to captain, where he will assume the command of the department’s Major Crimes Division.

Coogan and Gauvin both agreed that it was time for change following a “challenging period” for the department, emphasizing that the decision was “made amicably” and with the “best interests of the community in mind.”

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Fall River in this capacity,” Gauvin said in a statement. “However, after much reflection, I believe it’s time for change.”

Earlier this month, the Fall River Police Superior Officers Association and the Fall River Patrolman’s Association held votes of no confidence in Gauvin, The Herald News reported.

The newspaper also reported that the department has faced an array of problems in recent years including police brutality lawsuits, domestic violence, and missing evidence.

There was no immediate word on who will take over in place of Gauvin.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group