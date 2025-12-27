Three pets dead following structure fire at Abington home

ABINGTON, Mass. — Three pets were killed following a structure fire at a home in Abington.

Around 2:28 p.m. on Friday, fire crews responded to 26 Winthrop Street to reports of a fire. Upon arrival, crews faced heavy smoke from the 2nd floor of the three-story building. A Working Fire assignment was quickly initiated and escalated to a second alarm as the fire spread to the exterior of the building.

Firefighters contained the blaze within approximately 45 minutes, with extensive overhaul operations to ensure no hidden fires remained. Despite their efforts, the building was deemed uninhabitable by the Building Commissioner.

Five residents were displaced due to the fire, and the American Red Cross was deployed to assist them with housing and recovery needs following the incident.

Multiple agencies assisted in the firefighting efforts, including Rockland, Holbrook, Whitman, Weymouth, and Brockton Fire Departments, as well as the Abington Police. Holbrook Communications helped with accountability for the responding fire personnel during the incident.

The fire department confirmed that the cause appears to be accidental and is still under investigation. All units cleared the scene by 6 p.m.

The Abington Fire Department continues to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group