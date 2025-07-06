Three people were injured after firework malfunction at Maine ski resort

NEWRY, Maine — Three people were hurt when fireworks malfunctioned during a display at Sunday River Ski Resort in Maine.

According to the State Fire Marshall’s office, the incident occurred around 9:15 P.M. on Saturday, when a 5-inch firework shell and mortar tube had failed, leading to a large blast that injured three crewmembers of Central Maine Pyrotechnics.

One of the crewmembers, 50-year-old Misty Mellor of Bath, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. She remains hospitalized and is recovering.

34-year-old Jeremy Mitchell of Augusta, was transported to Rumford Hospital, where he was treated and released the same evening. Lastly, 30-year-old Robert Bradford of Andover sustained minor injuries and was not transported.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the malfunction remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group