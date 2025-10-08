Three people killed after being ejected from vehicle in NH crash

FRANCESTOWN, NH — Three people have died after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in New Hampshire.

According to the Francestown Fire Chief, crews responded to 1433 Bennington around 11:15 for reports of a single vehicle crash with entrapment.

A few minutes later, fire crews received an update of possible ejections.

Upon arrival, the chief initially observed two individuals who had been ejected from the vehicle.

Arriving units discovered an additional person who had also been thrown from the vehicle, and all three occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation suggests all three were in the car when it left the road, hit a pole, and rolled over multiple times.

LifeFlight and two mutual aid ambulances were initially called to the scene but were subsequently canceled.

The victims’ names and ages are not being released at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

