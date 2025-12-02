Three people injured, one critically after crash involving four cars in Easton

EASTON, Mass. — Three people are hurt after a crash involving four cars in Easton on Monday.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney around 9:30 a.m. police received 911 calls regarding a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 138 and Route 106.

Upon arrival, first responders located four vehicles that were involved. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Hyundai Azera, operated by a 34-year-old female, side-swiped a 2019 Hyundai Kona as it was travelling North on Route 138 as it approached the intersection with Route 106.

The Hyundai Azera then rear ended a 2009 Honda Civic causing catastrophic damage to the rear of the vehicle and damage to the front of the vehicle when the Honda Civic was propelled into the rear of a 2016 Toyota Rav 4.

The operator of the Honda Civic, a 50-year-old female, was transported to a Boston medical facility in critical condition.

The driver of the Hyundai Azera and the Toyota Rav 4 were transported for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and additional information is not being provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group