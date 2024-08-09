Three people hospitalized after tree falls on them in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. — Several people were rushed to the hospital on Friday after a tree fell on them.

According to the Orange Fire Department, crews were notified around 4 p.m. that a tree fell on Maple Street, injuring three people.

Officials say the station was unstaffed at the time due to previous calls.

Eventually, firefighters made it to the victims and transported them to area hospitals. One of the victims has critical injuries.

Authorities say the incident appears to be weather-related.

“We thank Orange Police, our mutual aid partners and Shelburne Control for their assistance and professionalism,” the fire department wrote in a social media post.

