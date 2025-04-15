Three people bitten while attempting to break up dogs fighting in Everett

EVERETT, Mass — Three people were bitten while attempting to break up a fight between two dogs in Everett Tuesday.

First responders arrived at an address on Chelsea Street shortly after 12:30 p.m., Everett fire officials told Boston 25.

One person who was bitten in the face suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital

Two other people, one who was also bitten in the face and another who was bitten in the hand, did not need to be transported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group