Three people accused of shoplifting in the Prudential Center Mall in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON — Three people are accused of shoplifting from several stores inside the Prudential Center Mall in the Back Bay area, police said Tuesday.

Brandon Frazier, 38, of Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation, second offense; possession of Class A; possession of Class B; resisting arrest; disturbing the peace, and assault and battery on a police officer, police said.

Anthony Boisvert, 33, of Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation, third offense, police said. Officers also determined that the suspect had two active warrants out of Quincy District Court.

An unidentified woman will be summoned to Boston Municipal Court for the charge of shoplifting over $250 by asportation, police said.

About 6 p.m. Monday, officers were on patrol inside of the Prudential Center Mall at 800 Boylston St. as part of an ongoing shoplifting initiative, police said.

Officers were advised of a man inside the Alo store, later identified as Frazier, concealing an item inside of his jacket, police said.

Officers stopped Frazier and informed him of the shoplifting investigation. Police saw Frazier allegedly pinning his arm to his jacket. Police said officers were able to recover the stolen merchandise.

As officers attempted to arrest Frazier, “he began to actively resist by tensing his arms,” police said.

“Multiple officers arrived on scene and assisted with handcuffing the suspect,” police said.

During a search incident to arrest, officers recovered two plastic bags of fentanyl and two plastic bags of crack cocaine from Frazier’s bag, police said.

Then, at around 6:40 p.m., officers saw a woman exit the Lululemon store “with multiple pieces of merchandise in her hands that she did not pay for,” police said. Officers stopped the woman as she exited onto Boylston Street.

Officers identified themselves as Boston Police officers and recovered the stolen merchandise, police said. The woman began to experience a medical issue and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

A short time later, at about 7 p.m., police said Boisvert was seen exiting the Lululemon store with two jackets that he had removed from a display rack.

Officers stopped Boisvert and identified themselves as Boston Police officers. Police said during a search incident to arrest, officers also recovered stolen merchandise from the Eataly store.

Fraser and Boisvert are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

