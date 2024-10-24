Three motorcyclists in critical condition after serious crash in Swansea, DA says

SWANSEA, Mass. — Three motorcyclists were hospitalized after a serious crash on a highway in Swansea over the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, all three of the injured cyclists remained in critical condition, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

On Saturday, October 19, shortly after 4:00 pm, Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Route 195 West in Swansea near Exit 8.

Troopers arrived to find that a 36-year-old male, a 53-year-old male and a 38-year-old female were seriously injured. All were rushed to and remain in the hospital, according to the DA.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

