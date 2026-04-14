Three men arrested, officers assaulted during ‘chaotic scene’ with mopeds in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Three Dorchester men are accused of assaulting police officers, with one allegedly drawing a gun on police during a “chaotic scene” with mopeds in Dorchester, police said Tuesday.

Charles Arvin, 24, Alonzo Jinwright, 27, and Antoine Singleton, 26, are facing a slew of charges after Monday night’s incident, police said in a statement.

All three men are charged with assault and battery on a police officer. Jinwright and Singleton are charged with resisting arrest. Jinwright is also charged with interfering with a police officer. Singleton is facing a disturbing-the-peace charge.

Arvin is facing numerous firearm charges: carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

All three men are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Three Arrested and Firearm Recovered During Chaotic Scene in Dorchester (Boston Police)

At about 7:08 p.m. Monday, officers assigned to District B-3 in Mattapan arrested Arvin, Jinwright, and Singleton and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 965 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

While on patrol, officers saw a large group of mopeds and pedestrians congregating at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Paxton Street.

As the officers noticed the group, one person immediately broke off and began walking towards Harvard Avenue.

The person noticed officers’ presence and reversed direction, keeping both of his hands inside of his sweatshirt pocket, police said.

As the officers exited their department cruiser to speak with the person, an unknown man approached them in an apparent attempt to slow them down.

As officers continued toward the initial suspect, the other person struck the officer with his hip, further preventing the officers from reaching the suspect, police said.

As officers got closer to the initial suspect to conduct a pat frisk, the suspect attempted to flee.

Police said as officers tried to gain control of the suspect, he pulled out a firearm with his right hand.

The officer grabbed the slide of the firearm while the suspect maintained a firm grip on the handle, and a struggle ensued.

While grappling with the suspect, the other person intervened, grabbing the officer in an attempt to pull him away from the armed suspect.

Additional officers arrived at the scene, and the two suspects were taken into custody.

Officers secured the firearm, which police determined to be a Sig Sauer P320 firearm loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition.

“While this incident unfolded, the crowd began to grow with several individuals disrupting traffic and interfering with officers,” police said.

While police tried to disperse the crowd, a third male suspect confronted officers, pushing an officer before he was subsequently taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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