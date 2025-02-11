Three Mass. hikers rescued from New Hampshire trails during weekend ‘white out conditions’

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Three men from Massachusetts were rescued after hiking for hours on New Hampshire trails during “white out conditions” over the weekend, state officials said Tuesday.

Jack Tragni, 24, and Vaishnav Raja, 25, both of Boston, Massachusetts, and Justin Yang, 24, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, were all rescued after an hours-long search for the hikers on Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement.

The three men had departed around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning and had ascended Falling Waters Trail to Franconia Ridge.

“Progress across the ridge was slowed by deep snow and white out conditions making the trail difficult to follow,” state officials said.

After going over Mount Lincoln, the men felt turning back wasn’t the prudent decision so they continued on, officials said.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were informed about an “SOS alert” from a Garmin device in the area of Mount Lincoln.

“Admittedly they panicked when they activated the SOS on their device but they knew it would take hours for rescuers to get to their location,” officials said.

Calls were made to the emergency contacts for the device who reported that three men had intended a winter hike of the Falling Waters/Bridle Path Loop, officials said.

“Eventually it was learned from the group that they were experiencing white out conditions and suffering from cold related injuries, eventually stating thru text that they needed help,” state officials said.

The device tracked the hikers slowly moving towards the summit of Mount Lafayette. A search and rescue team responded to the trailhead.

By 7:30 p.m., the first rescuers started up the Old Bridle Path as the hikers had started a slow descent of Mount Lafayette towards the Greenleaf Hut.

No more messages had been received from the three men “as they had explained it was difficult to text messages in the cold and wind,” officials said.

At 9:10 p.m., the first rescuers came in contact with the group just below Greenleaf Hut.

Crews gave the hikers additional light sources as some of their light sources had gone dead and they started back towards the trailhead, arriving without further incident at 10:20 p.m.

The group was fairly well prepared for winter conditions but lacked experience above treeline, state officials said.

“This was a training hike for Mount Washington which is now put on hold. The group also had a Hike Safe Card,” officials said. “The three were appreciative of the rescuers efforts and quick response which took them away from friends and family on Super Bowl Sunday.”

“Without the dedication of highly skilled volunteer groups such as the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, search and rescue in New Hampshire would not be as efficient,” officials said.

Winter conditions exist in the mountains and hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek, and to include packing the 10 essential items: Map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, First Aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife.

For additional information, visit www.hikeSafe.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

