Emergency response underway after tree falls at children’s camp in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mass. — There’s a large emergency response underway after a tree fell at a children’s camp in Wayland on Tuesday.

The Wayland Fire Department says the tree fell at YMCA Camp Chickami on Boston Post Road, but there was no immediate word on whether anyone was struck.

Few details were available, and fire officials said the incident remains “active.”

Officials also said they will share additional information as it becomes available.

According to Camp Chickami’s website, children ages 6 to 14 typically attend the summer camp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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