Three juveniles charged with firearm offenses following daytime shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney and Cambridge Police Commissioner announced the charges of three juveniles responsible for a brazen daytime shooting in a busy Cambridge neighborhood

The incident occurred on Monday, February 24, when a patrol officer responded to School Street after hearing shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found several spent bullet casings on the ground.

Investigators were later called to the scene, collecting witnesses’ statements and surveillance footage from the area.

Officers were able to identify 3 male juveniles as suspects. Officers then obtained and issued a search warrant for one of the suspect’s homes, yielding additional evidence, including a 30-round capacity magazine and ammunition, allegedly linking these suspects to the shooting.

From the investigation, three of the suspected juveniles have been arraigned. They include:

A 17-year-old Cambridge juvenile has been arraigned and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and possessing a firearm and ammunition without a license. He was also charged with possession of a large capacity magazine and ammunition.

A 14-year-old Boston juvenile has been arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, and

A 15-year-old Framingham juvenile has been arraigned on a charge on accessory after the fact. He was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

“Gun violence, particularly violence involving youth has been an ongoing concern and a top priority for the Cambridge Police Department. Our department is deeply committed to aggressively investigating and mitigating such harmful activity in our community. I am grateful for the work of our officers, detectives and support personnel who in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office were able to quickly identify and bring charges against those believed to have been responsible for this troubling act of violence.” said Commissioner Christine Elow.

The case still currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group