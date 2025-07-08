Three facing charges in connection to Roxbury deadly shooting

BOSTON — Three people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury in April.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Charles Dixon, 40, of Dorchester, Ellis Santos, 36, of Hyde Park, and Jacqueline Cherisme, 34, of Dorchester, have been arrested in connection with the death of Andrew Owens.

On April 19, investigators believe that Cherisme drove Dixon to the area of Dudley Station in Roxbury. After parking the car, both got out and became involved in a heated argument with another man, identified as Santos.

Dixon accused Santos of owing him money, drawing the attention of a growing crowd.

Cherisme and Dixon returned to her car. As she began to drive away, Dixon allegedly fired a gun from the passenger-side window, aiming at Santos. Instead, two bystanders were struck.

One of the bystanders, Andrew Owens, died from the shooting. Santos returned fire but did not hit anyone.

A few hours after the shooting, Cherisme walked into Boston Police and allegedly gave false statements about Santos’ involvement in the incident, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“This case demonstrates the dangerous and life-altering impacts of guns in our communities. Here, the defendants allegedly discharged their firearms without regard for the bystanders in the area. Ultimately, this reckless and brazen conduct led to the injury of an innocent victim and the senseless and tragic death of Andrew Owens,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Despite deliberate efforts to mislead law enforcement, investigators remained diligent in identifying and charging those responsible.”

On June 17, Dixon was arrested without incident after a warrant was issued. He is charged with murder, armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes.

On June 18, Santos was arrested without incident. He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and a firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime.

On June 26, Cherisme was arrested. She was charged with accessory after the fact, two counts of witness intimidation, and two counts of withholding evidence from an official court proceeding.

Dixon was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on June 18 and ordered held without bail. Santos was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on June 20, and bail was set at $2,500 with the condition to stay away from and not contact any witnesses.

Cherisme was arraigned on June 26 in Suffolk Superior Court where bail was set at $4,000 with the condition of no contact with Dixon, Santos or the family of the victim.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

