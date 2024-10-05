Three expected to plead guilty in connection to deadly 2022 Boston shooting

Three people are expected to plead guilty for their roles in a deadly Boston shooting, the Suffolk County District Attorney says.

Jason Amazan, Adornous Hazelwood, and Desmond Hallett-Woodley will all plead guilty on Monday in Suffolk Superior Court, the DA announced in a release on Friday. All three are charged in connection to the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Hanser Moreta-Gonzalez. Moreta-Gonzalez was found shot in the area of 635 Shawmut Ave. in September of 2022.

Two other people have been charged in this case. A 23-year-old man by the name of Joshua Bajon is facing two counts of accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday in Boston Juvenile Court, an unnamed 17-year-old was sentenced after pleading guilty to a count of unarmed robbery in connection to the shooting, prosecutors say. As a result, the teen was sentenced to a suspended DYS commitment until they are 21-years old. The teen must also go to school or maintain employment, wear a GPS monitor with a curfew, and participate in a pro-social program, and stay away from co-defendants. according to the DA.

