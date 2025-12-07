Three dogs, one cat, killed after fire in Falmouth apartment building

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Three dogs and a cat were killed after a fire in Falmouth.

According to authorities, around 5 p.m., fire crews received a 911 call from an occupant reporting a fire in a first-floor apartment on Davisville Road.

The caller was uncertain whether other tenants remained in the home.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire that had extended to the exterior of the first-floor apartment. Fire crews immediately knocked down the flames while conducting searches of the first floor for occupants.

No humans were found inside the home.

During the first-floor search, firefighters removed one dog from the structure and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Three dogs and one cat died in the fire, officials say.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group