Threat made against Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police responded to Perkins School for the Blind on Thursday for a reported threat.

Watertown police responded to the school and worked quickly to assess the reported threat.

Watertown police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

“The Watertown Police Department would like to thank Perkins School leadership and staff for their immediate cooperation, professionalism, and continued partnership. Their assistance allowed this matter to be addressed promptly and appropriately,” Watertown police said.

Police say the matter is being handled internally and no one will face criminal charges.

“Because this situation involves sensitive information and student privacy considerations, the Watertown Police Department will have no further comment,” Watertown police told Boston 25 News.

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