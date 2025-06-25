Thousands without power in Mass. as blistering heat grips region

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thousands of homes and businesses are without power in Massachusetts as blistering summer heat grips the region for a second day in a row.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 2,700 outages were impacting the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online tracker.

Most of the outages were clustered in Suffolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties.

A majority of residents in the Plymouth County town of Middleboro were without power on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Franklin, Middlesex, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat index values up to 100 degrees are expected.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the NWS warned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

A big change arrives Thursday with cooler temperatures.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group