Steps to take right now to maximize your AC unit during New England heat wave

BELMONT, Mass. — Akian Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric’s phone has been ringing off the hook this week as temperatures continue to soar, and strain air conditioning units across New England.

Brothers Steve and Alex Akian have owned and operated the business out of Watertown and Belmont for more than 8 years.

They told Boston 25 Monday their service requests have doubled since the extreme heat rolled in.

“Usually in a bit of a panic,” said Alex about callers with air conditioning issues Monday.

Steve added, “If it’s 95 degrees out, you’re probably not going to get 60 degree air in the home.”

They told Boston 25 most systems across New England are equipped to battle temperatures 89 degrees Fahrenheit and below.

Temperatures in the 90’s and beyond this week, though, are cause for concern, they say.

Alex advised, “Watch out for doors, open windows, blinds. Blackout curtains are amazing.”

An easy step you can take right now to keep inside cool, Steve said, is to check your system’s filter.

As for outdoor vents, you can check to make sure they aren’t obstructed by grass, leaves, or other debris.

“Even just rinsing it down yourself is a huge help,” said Steve.

Alex added, “The leading causes of breakdowns is going to be dirt, debris, and airflow obstructions.”

But, they both agreed, the best way to battle summer heat waves is to prepare in the spring by scheduling AC maintenance checks.

Steve finished, “March, April is a really good time to schedule your maintenance.”

The Akian brothers advise those with serious AC issues this week to reach out to HVAC companies in your area.

