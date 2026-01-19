Thousands without power as crews continue to clean snow-covered roads on the South Shore

SOUTH SHORE — Snow continued to fall on the South Shore on Monday morning, creating a wintry and somewhat challenging start to the day.

In Rockland, trees are coated with heavy, wet snow that’s weighing down branches, and the roads remain covered despite ongoing plow activity.

In Plymouth, conditions look similar—Route 3 has seen plows come through, but the pavement is far from clear, which means neighborhood and side streets will likely be even tougher for drivers.

On I‑93 south of Boston, MassDOT convoys are working both sides of the highway to keep traffic moving, but visibility and traction remain concerns.

As of 8:15 this morning, 10,194 customers are without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

While there are a few outages in Suffolk and Norfolk counties, the majority are concentrated in Plymouth, Bristol, and Barnstable counties.

Heavy snow is forcing tree branches to break and fall onto cars in Plymouth.

Throughout the day, crews will be monitoring the wind, clearing snow, and working to restore power as the region digs out from this latest round of winter weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

