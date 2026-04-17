Thousands of visually impaired runners gear up to raise awareness running in the Boston Marathon

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thousands of athletes are gearing up for Marathon Monday, including Team With A Vision.

The international team of blind and sighted runners race to raise awareness. According to Team With A Vision, their efforts allow the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to deliver professional, peer, and volunteer support to over 1,200 individuals each year.

The Boston-based group says all funds raised support MABVI’s statewide vision rehabilitation services, including 34 low-vision support groups, an assistive technology and training center, and 400 volunteers.

To learn more about Team With a Vision, visit the following website: https://www.givengain.com/campaign/team-with-a-vision

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group