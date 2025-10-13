Thousands participate in Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress Buddy Walk in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Thousands gathered in Wakefield for the annual Buddy Walk, an event sponsored by Boston 25 News, to celebrate and support individuals with Down syndrome.

The Buddy Walk, organized by the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, is the largest fundraising event of the year for the organization. This year’s theme, ‘On My Way’, brought together a diverse crowd to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

A familiar face at the event helped spread smiles and enthusiasm. Boston 25’s very own Ray Villeda took on the role of emcee once again.

“Just wait until we have our 1000-strong sea of buddy walkers in our royal heather t-shirts ready to launch, then we will know our community is on our way to better schools, better jobs, better healthcare, and a more inclusive world with our loves with down syndrome,” Villeda said

The weather cooperated, allowing the event to proceed smoothly, much to the delight of participants and organizers alike.

The Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress has already raised over $350,000 through this event, which will go towards supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

