Thousands gather in Boston for ‘No Kings’ protest

BOSTON — Thousands of people gathered on a rainy Saturday for the “No Kings” protest, which coincided with Boston’s Pride Parade.

The protest is one of hundreds across the country to denounce President Trump’s recent policy changes.

“It doesn’t matter which side you’re on, I think we should all be able to speak, I think we all should be able to protest, I think we should be able to do so peacefully," said Nancy Kelly, who attended the protest.

“We all want peace and prosperity for everyone and its about happiness and joy, not about hate,” Erin Parsons, a demonstrator, said.

A sea of creative signs took over the streets, with organizers saying they’re pushing back against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

0 of 4 Thousands of people gathered on a rainy Saturday for the “No Kings” protest, which coincided with Boston’s Pride Parade. Thousands of people gathered on a rainy Saturday for the “No Kings” protest, which coincided with Boston’s Pride Parade. Thousands of people gathered on a rainy Saturday for the “No Kings” protest, which coincided with Boston’s Pride Parade. Thousands of people gathered on a rainy Saturday for the “No Kings” protest, which coincided with Boston’s Pride Parade.

Earlier this month, ICE announced that nearly 1,500 people in Massachusetts were arrested for living in the country illegally.

"This really is not what America is and to attack our UNIVERSITIES, our legislation, our immigrants,“ Nancy Turret said. ”This is not our values and who we are and we are very upset.”

The nationwide “No Kings” protests are for cities to quote: “Reject authoritarian overreach, defend democracy, and stand up for their communities.”

The demonstrations land on President Trump’s 79th birthday, Flag Day, and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

In a statement, Mass GOP Chair Amy Carnevale wished those participating in the “No Kings” movement a safe day, adding that “political expression is at the heart of our Republic.”

Protesters say the overarching theme of Saturday’s demonstration was “unity.”

Boston Police say there were no arrests during the protest.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group