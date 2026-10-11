Thousands gather for 30th annual MDSC Buddy Walk in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Thousands of people came together Sunday to celebrate inclusion and support the Down syndrome community at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC) Buddy Walk and Family Festival.

The annual event, held along Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, is the MDSC’s largest fundraising and awareness event of the year and typically draws more than 4,000 participants.

Boston 25’s Ray Villeda emceed this year’s event, which marked the 30th Buddy Walk at Wakefield Common.

This year’s walk has already raised nearly $350,000 to support MDSC programs and services.

The Buddy Walk celebrates people with Down syndrome while raising awareness about the importance of access to quality health care, inclusive education, employment opportunities and research.

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