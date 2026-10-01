Dedham contractor sentenced for scamming homeowners out of more than $15K

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Dedham man has been sentenced to at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming 11 residents out of over $15,000 through his paving business.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said 59-year-old William Pusateri was also sentenced to 18 months’ probation to be served after completing his prison term.

According to officials, Pusateri took money from victims in Foxborough, Sharon, Dedham, and Westwood, including senior citizens. He would promise to perform work on their driveways or other home improvements and not complete them.

Pusateri was also ordered to pay restitution that will be determined at a later date.

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