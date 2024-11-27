‘This is unacceptable’: Safety concerns plague Boston residents

Safety concerns are still plaguing people who live in Downtown Boston.

The Boston City Council held a public safety and criminal justice meeting on Tuesday night.

Several groups were in attendance including Friends of the Public Garden, Downtown Boston Alliance, Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association, and the Beacon Hill Civic Association.

The Friends of the Public Garden said about 7 million people attend the parks every year.

One big concern was discarded drug needles.

The Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association said a recent survey they conducted found that 71 percent of people feel less safe now.

One mom even showed the council what she carries in her diaper bag which included a sharps container.

“I have two small children ages 5 and 7 months, and I pass discarded needles regularly as I walk my 5-year-old to public school every day,” said Catherine Kennedy, “I accept that raising a family in the city is complicated, I accept trash, , nip bottles, cigarette butts, even broken glass but this is unacceptable.”

Sharon Durkan pointed out the situation is more nuanced and that the city overall is safe.

“We should also be highlighting the facts. Boston statistically is a safe city, I have the Gallup poll from last year which ranks as among, people feeling as, one of the safest cities in America,” said Durkan.

Boston Police also were on hand and said the department is deploying officers to areas where they know people from the Mass and Cass encampment ended up.

The president of the Friends of the Public Garden said anyone who encounters issues in the park should make sure to call 311, so the issues are documented.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

