‘This is not sustainable’: Healey pleas to feds for help as state sees record influx of migrants

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey made an impassioned plea to the Biden Administration and Congress on Tuesday for help as Massachusetts is dealing with record numbers of incoming migrant families.

Healey laid out the numbers during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon: There are about 22,000 people in the state’s shelter system.

Of those 22,000, about half are new arrivals, she said. And half of those are children.

These are people coming from various countries and Healey says the state is reaching capacity at what it can do to help them.

The governor called on the federal government for two things: Money, and work permits.

She said these migrants want to work and companies want their help.

“This is not sustainable,” Healey said. “This morning you saw the business community join in our call to the Biden Administration seeking support, seeking work authorizations. We need it. We need it now. We also need federal funds.”

“Massachusetts, as it has always done, has stepped up. But we need the support,” Healey said.

The governor’s plea to federal officials came days after she proposed putting $250 million toward shelter services.

