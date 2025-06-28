‘This is like Christmas in June’: Greasy pole contest in Gloucester kicks off

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — People have been waiting all year to compete in a unique Gloucester tradition known as the greasy pole contest.

Friday, hundreds gathered from near and far to watch people race across a 40-foot-long greased pole.

Participants have to try to get to the end of the pole and grab the flag before falling into the ocean.

Friday’s champ was Joe Klyce Jr. of Gloucester.

“I’ve been waiting to grab this flag for a long time, ever since I was a kid,” Klyce Jr. said.

At 25 years old, Klyce has been participating in the competition off Pavilion Beach for four years.

“Once you join, you can’t touch the pole, you just got to rely on it once a year, there’s your practice, and I’ve been dreaming about it for too long,” Klyce said.

The tradition of the greasy pole contest is a big part of the annual St. Peter’s Fiesta.

“Basically this is like Christmas in June for the Sicilian community,” Gloucester resident Eric Spear said.

The competition is held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the weekend closest to the feast day of St. Peter, June 29.

The weekend celebrates the Italian American community, specifically fishermen.

Those coined ‘champ’ get paraded through town so in Gloucester, Klyce is now considered a local legend.

“First round knocked the wind out of me, I was in the water for a little bit,” Klyce said. “Second round, once I walked out, I knew I didn’t have it, third round, I can’t even believe, there’s so many people out there that deserve the flag too, they were really close, I can’t believe I got it.”

On Sunday, champs from Friday and Saturday will compete in one final showdown.

