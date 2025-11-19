‘This is a crisis’: Proposed ballot question would limit annual rent increases across the state

BOSTON — A new campaign is pushing for a proposed ballot question that would limit annual rent increases across the state and they’ve got thousands of signatures to back them.

The campaign is spearheaded by Homes For All Massachusetts, and it aims for a predictable and reasonable rent increase per year.

“Working people cannot afford Massachusetts and this is a crisis, and people are ready for bold action that will make Massachusetts more affordable for them and their families,” said Homes For All Massachusetts Executive Director Carolyn Chou.

The ballot measure would essentially set a cap on the annual rent increase landlords can charge and would apply to all 351 cities across the state. Chou says it would be tied to the cost of living or the rate of inflation.

“We know that voters, everyday people, working people across our state are ready for more action on housing, are ready to make sure that them, their children, their parents who are downsizing, their neighbors, you know the full thin,g knowing their communities are able to afford to live here in Massachusetts, stay here in Massachusetts,” Chou said.

Groma Policy Architect Chris Lehman says it’s not just about renters and landlords. He argues that applying rent control to a large subset of properties actually decreases their value.

“A rent policy, especially one that’s this harsh, significantly deters that and so it works against the long-term goal of making this a more affordable place to live,” said Lehman. “Certainly, some lucky few renters would get lower rental bills in the short run but anybody who’s still in market rate units would see their rents go up because the supply of those market rate units would go down.”

These signatures will now be delivered to the secretary of state on Dec. 3. Carolyn tells Boston 25 News the campaign is looking forward to working with legislative partners to see if action can be taken in the new year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group