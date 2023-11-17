Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Holiday Zoo Lights

If you’re ready to light up the holiday season, head over to the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, where Holiday Zoo Lights gets underway tonight and runs through January 7. You’ll take a stroll through the twinkling lights and see some winter animals along the way, including reindeer. Buy your tickets before you go. This event has timed entry, and it sells out.

Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show

The holiday season is steaming in and so is Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, you can check out huge model train displays, and maybe even bring home a train too. Tickets are $12 on Saturday and $11 on Sunday. Kids 11 and under get in free.

America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration

But maybe you’re thinking, hey, you’re skipping over Thanksgiving! Head down to, where else, Plymouth this weekend for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration. The big day is Saturday when the annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. and marches along the waterfront. There will also be food trucks, a beer and wine tent, and a concert.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group