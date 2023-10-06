Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

$5 Weekend Boston Harbor

Don’t have an island escape planned for the long weekend? Well, you can head to George’s Island in Boston Harbor for just $5! It’s your last chance to visit Georges’s Island this season, and you can take the 45-minute ferry ride for that special price on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. The ferry departs from Long Wharf at 10 a.m. or noon, and you can reserve or purchase your tickets online here.

Yarmouth Seaside Festival

Speaking of the sea, if you’re looking to make one last Cape Escape this year, why not head over to the Yarmouth Seaside Festival. There is a craft fair, entertainment, and other great events to enjoy on Saturday, Sunday, and the holiday Monday. From a bonfire, to fireworks, to a family sand sculpting contest and chalk fest. Check out the full schedule here to plan your visit.

Harvard Square Oktoberfest and Honk Parade

If you’re seeking something a bit more seasonal this October weekend, head to the 44th annual Harvard Square Oktoberfest and Honk Parade in Cambridge. On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can enjoy a variety of beer gardens, food, crafts, entertainment on two stages, and the lively honk parade! Also joining this event is the 2nd annual Filipino American festival

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

