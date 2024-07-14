“They’re willing and ready to help”: Family of Plymouth man found dead meet with state senators

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – After grieving for nearly a month, the family of Rodney Riviello plans to use their tragedy for good.

Rodney Riviello, 69, was found dead after a five-day search in Plymouth. The man believed to be suffering from conditions including memory loss admitted himself into Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital in June after falling during a walk.

The man was treated and discharged by himself. The hospital is believed to have set him up with a ride-share service. He was never seen alive after leaving the hospital.

“It’s still unbelievable,” said Dan Riviello, Rodney’s son. “It was an unimaginable way to lose a loved one.”

Dan and his family were unaware that his father had admitted himself into the hospital, and was discharged without anyone guiding him home.

He added, “Everybody who hears the story says I can’t believe this happened … There’s certainly something that can, should, and needs to be changed.”

His disappearance sparked a widescale community search in Plymouth and beyond. Those who didn’t even know Rodney or his family took to the streets for day.

“I appreciate them so much, and they’ll always be a part of our family’s lives,” Riviello told Boston 25 Saturday.

The hospital released a statement in late June reading:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Riviello, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. In the interest of patient privacy, BID Plymouth does not comment on or share individual patient health information.”

The Riviello family told Boston 25 they have not been in contact with the hospital.

This week, the family reportedly met with state senator Susan Moran and Julian Cyr.

Riviello continued, “They’re willing and ready to help us in any way that they can. So we’ll be in close contact with their office whether it’s legislatively or sending a joint letter to the hospital.”

Since we last spoke with the family, they have been able to lay their father to rest back in New York where the family is from.

The family also celebrated what would have been their father’s 70th birthday Sunday.

Riviello finished, “It was a nightmare for four days, but if he wasn’t found it would’ve been a continual nightmare for the rest of our lives.”

