‘They are heroes’: EMS Chief reflects on Fall River fire, mental health resources on hand for staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon says Sunday night’s fire at the Gabriel House was destined to kill over 50 people, and the stories firefighters now have to carry will be engraved in their hearts forever.

Four out of the 35 firefighters deployed to the facility that night still remain injured, but all 35 who responded are back in the field on Wednesday. Nearly 68 residents were displaced, more than 30 people were hospitalized, and 2 are now listed in critical condition. Nine people did not make it out alive.

For the first time, newly appointed and first female Fall River EMS Chief Beth Faunce is speaking out about Sunday night’s operation, crediting personnel and local resources like St. Ann’s hospital, as well as Charlton Memorial hospital, who she says has now offered to cover funeral expenses for some of the victims. Chief Faunce says four of the nine victims were veterans.

“You think in your mind that you would be saying thank you for your service on any other day, so for those families, thank you for their service,” said Faunce. “I had a Fall River police officer that stood vigil over the victims that didn’t survive and he wouldn’t leave that post, he stood there and made sure that those people had dignity and were taken care of.”

All of the residents held at the Timao Center for temporary shelter are now either with family or placed with a local nursing home or assisted living facility. Chief Faunce says some medications and personal belongings inside the Gabriel House facility were retrieved, but most were destroyed in the fire.

Some personal belongings remain. Chief Faunce says every next step is taken with careful consideration not only for survivors but for families of the victims lost. “It was probably the most horrific scene I have been on in 30 years,” said Chief Faunce.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

