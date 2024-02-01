These are Boston’s most popular dog names

BOSTON — The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has published a list of the city’s most popular dog names.

According to The Boston Globe, Charlie and Luna are the most popular dog names in Boston in 2023.

Bella and Teddy took the number two spot for females and males.

Here is a complete list of the top 10 female dog names:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Rosie Penny Lola Stella Millie Winnie

Here is a complete list of the top 10 male dog names:

Charlie Teddy Max Milo Cooper Leo Finn Winston Oliver Ollie

Charlie and Luna also dominated and were the most popular names in 2022.

City officials remind all Boston residents that dogs must be licensed if they are older than six months.

Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female.

The dog licensing fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older.

