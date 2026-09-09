‘There is a balance to be struck’: Debate over flock cameras continues across the state

QUINCY, Mass. — The debate over flock cameras is playing out in communities across the state, but not every city or town is responding the same way.

Some departments say the cameras are an important crime-fighting tool, while privacy concerns are pushing other communities to rethink them.

“Only the 47 Quincy police investigators have access to our cameras no other state local or federal agencies can look at our feeds,” said Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy.

Chief Kennedy tells Boston 25 News that was a recent change, after a compliance audit just last month revealed they were a part of nationwide sharing. He says the department is an advocate for the use of flock cameras saying they’ve been a pivotal tool in breaking big cases.

“We’ve used it to solve kidnappings, sexual assaults,” said Chief Kennedy. “99. 98 percent of the plates that we capture are getting deleted within 30 days never being looked at never searched sold anything.”

Not every community is in favor. Stoughton is ending its use of the cameras altogether and in Lynn, the cameras are staying, but access is restricted after an audit flagged a concerning pattern of searches.

The American Civil Liberties Union says more restrictions should be enforced. The organization says proposed legislation calls for more safety guardrails and that more conversation is needed on how the cameras are used.

“Some are for the cameras some are against the cameras but I think there is a balance to be struck, and we will continue to adapt our policies and procedures to make sure that we can keep this tool,” said Chief Kennedy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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