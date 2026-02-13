‘That’s a wrap’: Popular Mass. brewery closes its doors after nearly a decade

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A well-known brewery on the South Shore of Massachusetts recently closed its doors for good after nine years of serving cold pints of beer.

Barrel House Z in Weymouth announced this week in a heartfelt Facebook post that its last day of business was on Feb. 7, writing, “That’s a wrap.”

Russ Heissner, who founded Barrel House Z, explained that multiple factors led to the decision to cease operations.

“Demand for alcoholic beverages has declined generally, and demand for craft beer has declined specifically. People are not going out as much for food and beverages," Heissner‘s post read. “We struggled mightily in the face of a shrinking market, rising costs to operate, and a substantial debt service that was taken on in the aftermath of COVID. Less cash income + rising expenses do not make for a solid business, and we found ourselves in an untenable cash flow situation."

Heissner said that he knew the brewery was in for an uphill battle as early as 2023.

“Emotionally, the only comparison that I can provide is like watching a family member, close friend, or a family pet slowly decline towards an inevitable end,” Heissner wrote in the post.

Heissner noted that he attempted to pivot the business by offering food, events, and entertainment, but the hurdles proved insurmountable.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group