Tewksbury woman arrested, charged with third OUI after Friday afternoon crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury woman has been charged with her third drunken-driving offense following a head-on crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Carole Hanley, 62, is charged with:

Operating Under the Influence Liquor, 3rd Offense:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

The incident occurred at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, when Tewksbury Police Officers responded to the intersection of North and East Streets for a report of a car crash.

Once on the scene, officers found a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla and a green 2014 Subaru Forrester that had collided.

An initial investigation determined that the driver of the Corolla, Hanley, turned onto North Street when it had crossed a double yellow line into the path of the Forrester. It was also determined that a male passenger inside the Corolla left the scene and could not be found.

Officers evaluated Hanley’s condition and detected an odor of alcohol on her. She was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries.

The driver of the Subaru Forrester, a pregnant woman, alongside her 10-month-old passenger, was unharmed.

Hanley is scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

