Tewksbury Police asking for public’s help in identifying ‘non-verbal’ man

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Tewksbury Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they have been unable to communicate with, officials say.

The man was brought to police by a Tewksbury resident who spotted the man wandering on Kennedy Road shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Officials say they have tried several forms of communication with the man, but to no avail.

“Officers tried to communicate with the man through online translation, but were unsuccessful. Officers asked the man to communicate through pen and paper, but he refused. A police officer from Andover who knows sign language also attempted to communicate with the man, but could not,” police said in a release.

Officials say the man has repeated the number 119 to them several times, but nothing else.

“Tewksbury Police have reached out to local social service agencies and regional law enforcement to see if they can identify the man, but have hit dead ends,” officials say.

The man is at a local hospital for evaluation while police continue to try an identify him, Tewksbury police say.

Anyone with information is asked to give Tewksbury Police a call at 978-851-7373.

