Templeton man wins $1 million in Mass. Lottery; store that sold ticket will receive bonus

BOSTON — A Templeton resident claimed a $1 million prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday.

Robert Archambault purchased his winning “100x” scratch ticket from Village Liquors & Mini Mart in Templeton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Archambault chose the cash option for his winnings and received $650,000 before taxes.

He is pictured at the state headquarters on Aug. 21 with a check for $1 million.

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