First human case of West Nile virus detected in Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission announced that a Boston resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Health officials said the resident is a man in his 60s.

It is the first case of West Nile virus in Boston this year.

West Nile virus has been confirmed in two other Massachusetts residents this year.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health considers the risk level for West Nile virus in Boston to be high.

Positive samples for West Nile virus were also found in several Boston neighborhoods.

How to reduce your risk

People 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised should adjust outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito hours (from dusk to dawn).

Empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water at least twice per week to prevent mosquitoes from breeding regularly.

Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages regularly.

Wear long-sleeved clothing and high socks to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group