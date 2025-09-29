Teenage boy accused of intentionally setting fire at Beverly church

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 17-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after police say he intentionally set a fire at a church in Beverly early Monday morning.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, is slated to be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court on charges of breaking and entering a building at night with intent to commit a felony, burning a public building, and destruction of a place of worship, according to the Beverly Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call for smoke coming from the Pilgrim Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 300 Cabot Street just before 3:45 a.m. quickly extinguished the fire, police said.

“Through an on-scene investigation, it was quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set,” the department noted in a news release. "

The boy was subsequently located near the church and taken into custody.

“Beverly police and fire are actively investigating this incident, but believe the juvenile was the sole perpetrator and that there is no further threat to the community,” the department added.

Explosive officials were also called to the scene, but it’s unclear if any devices were used to set the fire.

Authorities said that this fire doesn’t appear to be connected to two blazes at a church in Marblehead that a 12-year-old is accused of intentionally setting.

The fires in Beverly and Marblehead remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

