Marshfield man wins $2 million grand prize off Mass. lottery ticket

HANOVER, Mass. — A Marshfield man has won the $2 million grand prize on a Massachusetts State Lottery ticket.

Robert McKenna participated in the “$2,000,000 Stacked” instant ticket game.

McKenna elected to receive a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes).

McKenna says that he plans on using his prize money “to take a vacation and invest the winnings.”

McKenna purchased his winning ticket at Home Spirits, 227 Columbia Rd. in Hanover. The store receives a $20,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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