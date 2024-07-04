A teen had to be flown to the hospital on the Fourth of July after falling 30 feet from a tree in New Hampshire Thursday, officials say.

Fire officials told a photographer at the scene that the girl was climbing a tree on her family’s property in Amherst when she fell, striking several branches.

Officials say the girl was flown to UMass Medical Center to be treated for her serious injuries. She was conscious, breathing and alert as she was taken into the helicopter, Amherst fire officials say.

The girl’s specific injuries and conditions are not known at this time.

Teen seriously injured after falling 30 feet from tree in New Hampshire (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

