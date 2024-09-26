Teen driver indicted in crash that killed 17-year-old student athlete on Cape Cod in June

MASHPEE, Mass. — A teenage driver has been indicted following a deadly crash that killed 17-year-old Nolan Robert Barr and seriously injured another teen in Mashpee in June, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Jack Burns, 17, is charged with driving recklessly resulting in a death, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, a spokesperson for Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement on Thursday.

An arraignment for Burns will be scheduled for a later date in Falmouth Juvenile Court.

A Barnstable County Grand Jury handed up the indictments against Burns, who prosecutors said was charged following the fatal crash that happened during the early morning hours of June 25.

Barr was killed when an SUV with six other teens slammed into a tree on Carlton Drive near Swain Circle just after 2 a.m., police said at the time.

All seven occupants of the SUV were between the ages of 15 and 17.

Barr, a rising senior athlete at Mashpee Middle High School and an honor roll student, was remembered as a “kind soul” by his friends and family following his death.

