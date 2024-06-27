‘A kind soul’: Teenage boy killed in crash on Cape Cod identified

MASHPEE, Mass. — The victim of a deadly Mashpee car crash on Tuesday has been identified.

17-year-old Nolan Robert Barr was tragically killed when an SUV with six other teens slammed into a tree on Carlton Drive near Swain Circle just after 2 a.m.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on Carlton Drive when the operator lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree just south of Swain Circle,” Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline said in a statement.

The chief says all seven occupants of the car were between the ages of 15 and 17.

Three victims were taken to South Shore Trauma Center. Two others were taken to Falmouth Hospital and one person was uninjured.

Barr was the youngest of three boys and is survived by his loving parents, Meghan and Robert, and his brothers, Ethan and Jared, as well as extended relations.

“Nolan was a uniquely compassionate person for someone so young,” his obituary read. “He was a loving son, a devoted brother, and a dependable friend anyone would be lucky to have.”

Barr was described as a “kind soul,” who was always quick to make people laugh. He was a rising senior athlete at Mashpee Middle High School and was an honor roll student this past spring.

“We all loved him,” Frances Delgado, a coworker of Barr’s at Laurentide Assisted Living. Barr worked there for two years, where he was a favorite for many of the elderly residents. “Nicest kid you ever want to meet,” Delgado recalls.

Classmates remember him as a funny kid, who was “always happy, always smiling.”

Visitation for Barr will be held on Sunday at Chapman Funerals and Cremations in Mashpee, followed by a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nolan’s memory may be made to: I Got You, Inc. (The Ryan Hendricks Scholarship), 121 South Sandwich Rd., Mashpee, MA 02649 or online via Venmo.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Mashpee crash

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group