Teen driver escapes from car stuck on Commuter Rail tracks in Stoughton before train strikes vehicle

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Stoughton Commuter Rail train hits car (MBTA Transit Police)

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenage driver escaped from a car that became stuck on Commuter Rail tracks before a train struck the vehicle in Stoughton on Thursday night, MBTA Transit Police said Friday.

A 17-year-old driving a 2017 Toyota told police he “took a wrong turn” and ended up on the Commuter Rail tracks and “became stuck,” Transit Police said in a social media post.

No injuries were reported.

The harrowing incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Commuter Rail station in Stoughton.

A moving train struck the unoccupied Toyota. Photographs released by police show the red, four-door sedan with heavy damage to the front end of the car. The Toyota’s air bags inflated upon impact.

Transit Police said the tracks were inspected and later cleared for service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

