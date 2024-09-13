Teen driver escapes from car stuck on Commuter Rail tracks in Stoughton before train strikes vehicle

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenage driver escaped from a car that became stuck on Commuter Rail tracks before a train struck the vehicle in Stoughton on Thursday night, MBTA Transit Police said Friday.

A 17-year-old driving a 2017 Toyota told police he “took a wrong turn” and ended up on the Commuter Rail tracks and “became stuck,” Transit Police said in a social media post.

Stoughton Commuter Rail train hits car (MBTA Transit Police)

No injuries were reported.

The harrowing incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Commuter Rail station in Stoughton.

A moving train struck the unoccupied Toyota. Photographs released by police show the red, four-door sedan with heavy damage to the front end of the car. The Toyota’s air bags inflated upon impact.

9/12 845PM Central/Buckley Street Stoughton a 17y/o operating a 2017 Toyota stated he took a wrong turn and ended on the #MBTA CR tracks & became stuck. The V unoccupied was struck by train. NO injuries. Tracks inspected & cleared for service. pic.twitter.com/rOCt51kzIi — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 13, 2024

Transit Police said the tracks were inspected and later cleared for service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

