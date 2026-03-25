Teen dead, another arrested in deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, Mass. — One teen is dead and another has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Brockton on Tuesday night.

Brockton police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the BAT Bus stop on Commercial Street, down the street from the Brockton Police Station, just before 8:00 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Officers found a person suffering a gunshot wound and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The 17-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Tyree St. Cloud has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

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